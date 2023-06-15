Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for TLIS is 24.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLIS on June 15, 2023 was 116.69K shares.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS)’s stock price has dropped by -8.26 in relation to previous closing price of 0.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TLIS’s Market Performance

TLIS’s stock has fallen by -9.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.33% and a quarterly drop of -20.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.12% for Talis Biomedical Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.38% for TLIS’s stock, with a -24.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLIS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TLIS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TLIS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2022.

TLIS Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLIS fell by -9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4836. In addition, Talis Biomedical Corporation saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TLIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3086.14 for the present operating margin

-447.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talis Biomedical Corporation stands at -3094.52. Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -54.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.