Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has seen a 2.32% increase in the past week, with a 0.94% gain in the past month, and a 4.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for SCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.11% for SCS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is 25.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCS is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is $10.80, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for SCS is 107.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% of that float. On June 15, 2023, SCS’s average trading volume was 1.12M shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS)’s stock price has increased by 1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 7.35. However, the company has seen a 2.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Rivian, FedEx, Cerner, Oracle: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SCS Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.03. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from WEGE PETER M II, who sale 5,691 shares at the price of $8.45 back on Mar 30. After this action, WEGE PETER M II now owns 199,644 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $48,103 using the latest closing price.

WEGE PETER M II, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 23,248 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that WEGE PETER M II is holding 205,335 shares at $198,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase Inc. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.