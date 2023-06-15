Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for PHYS is 402.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHYS on June 15, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) has jumped by 0.49 compared to previous close of 15.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHYS’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has experienced a -0.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.21% drop in the past month, and a 2.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.94% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for PHYS’s stock, with a 6.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.32. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.