Should You Invest in Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TAOP is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TAOP is $7.00, The public float for TAOP is 10.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for TAOP on June 15, 2023 was 33.71K shares.

TAOP) stock’s latest price update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.68. However, the company has seen a -0.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TAOP’s Market Performance

TAOP’s stock has fallen by -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.08% and a quarterly drop of -1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.46% for Taoping Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.25% for TAOP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.46% for the last 200 days.

TAOP Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6857. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw 3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.06 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taoping Inc. stands at -2.40. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.