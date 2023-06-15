Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Should You Invest in Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Now?...

Should You Invest in Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TAOP is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TAOP is $7.00, The public float for TAOP is 10.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for TAOP on June 15, 2023 was 33.71K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

TAOP) stock’s latest price update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.68. However, the company has seen a -0.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TAOP’s Market Performance

TAOP’s stock has fallen by -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.08% and a quarterly drop of -1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.46% for Taoping Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.25% for TAOP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.46% for the last 200 days.

TAOP Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6857. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw 3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -13.06 for the present operating margin
  • +29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taoping Inc. stands at -2.40. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​