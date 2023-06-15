Home  »  Business   »  Should You Invest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR...

Should You Invest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Now?

The public float for JFBR is 2.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.66% of that float. The average trading volume for JFBR on June 15, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

JFBR) stock’s latest price update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 21.25 in relation to its previous close of 0.76. However, the company has experienced a 23.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JFBR’s Market Performance

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has experienced a 23.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.83% rise in the past month, and a -37.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.59% for JFBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.93% for JFBR’s stock, with a -19.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JFBR Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +26.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFBR rose by +29.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7684. In addition, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd saw -20.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFBR

Equity return is now at value -53.60, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

