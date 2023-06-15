Should You Invest in HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Now?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DINO is at 1.40.

The public float for DINO is 154.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.04% of that float. The average trading volume for DINO on June 15, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 45.40. However, the company has seen a -3.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DINO’s Market Performance

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has seen a -3.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.81% gain in the past month and a -1.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for DINO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.47% for DINO’s stock, with a -13.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $44 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

DINO Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.36. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Holding Carol Orme, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $47.59 back on Mar 30. After this action, Holding Carol Orme now owns 34,853,483 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $190,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $51.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Jennings Michael is holding 182,859 shares at $2,553,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.