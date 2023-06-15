Should You Invest in Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Now?

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DK is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DK is $27.43, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for DK is 65.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.08% of that float. The average trading volume for DK on June 15, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DK) stock’s latest price update

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.90 in relation to its previous close of 23.29. However, the company has experienced a -6.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. WSJ Video reported on 03/23/23 that What’s in an Oreo? A Food Scientist Explains.

DK’s Market Performance

DK’s stock has fallen by -6.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.58% and a quarterly rise of 9.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Delek US Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for DK’s stock, with a -11.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

DK Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.00. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw -14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Soreq Avigal, who purchase 6,775 shares at the price of $22.63 back on Mar 14. After this action, Soreq Avigal now owns 94,400 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $153,318 using the latest closing price.

Spiegel Reuven, the CFO of Delek US Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $22.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Spiegel Reuven is holding 33,148 shares at $45,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.40 for the present operating margin

+4.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 341.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.37. Total debt to assets is 39.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.