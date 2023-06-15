Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) has dropped by -10.84 compared to previous close of 0.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHPW is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHPW is $0.95, which is $1.04 above the current price. The public float for SHPW is 39.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHPW on June 15, 2023 was 232.79K shares.

SHPW’s Market Performance

The stock of Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) has seen a -13.85% decrease in the past week, with a -3.08% drop in the past month, and a 1.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.27% for SHPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.56% for SHPW’s stock, with a -22.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHPW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SHPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHPW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $12 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2021.

SHPW Trading at 11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPW fell by -13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4772. In addition, Shapeways Holdings Inc. saw -21.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPW starting from Nied Joseph Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on May 25. After this action, Nied Joseph Andrew now owns 418,394 shares of Shapeways Holdings Inc., valued at $5,269 using the latest closing price.

Kress Greg, the Chief Executive Officer of Shapeways Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Kress Greg is holding 436,648 shares at $25,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.26 for the present operating margin

+43.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shapeways Holdings Inc. stands at -60.99. Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.