Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHAK is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is $69.50, which is -$4.74 below the current market price. The public float for SHAK is 37.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. On June 15, 2023, SHAK’s average trading volume was 843.75K shares.

The stock price of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) has surged by 3.71 when compared to previous closing price of 70.14, but the company has seen a 3.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/14/23 that Activist Shareholder Plans Proxy Battle at Shake Shack

SHAK’s Market Performance

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has seen a 3.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.47% gain in the past month and a 31.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for SHAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.75% for SHAK stock, with a simple moving average of 35.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $84 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

SHAK Trading at 17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.78. In addition, Shake Shack Inc. saw 75.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Koff Zach, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Koff Zach now owns 31,085 shares of Shake Shack Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Flug Jeffrey, the Director of Shake Shack Inc., sale 1,864 shares at $60.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Flug Jeffrey is holding 6,983 shares at $111,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.05 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc. stands at -2.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.26. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 182.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 48.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.