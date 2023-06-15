SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for LAES is 1.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAES on June 15, 2023 was 45.52K shares.

LAES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) has surged by 69.67 when compared to previous closing price of 10.45, but the company has seen a 78.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LAES’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.81% for LAES’s stock, with a 41.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAES Trading at 41.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.79% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAES rose by +78.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SEALSQ Corp saw 15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.