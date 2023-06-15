Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by analysts is $52.67, which is $14.95 above the current market price. The public float for SEE is 143.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of SEE was 1.18M shares.

SEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) has decreased by -0.96 when compared to last closing price of 39.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SEE’s Market Performance

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has seen a -2.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.83% decline in the past month and a -12.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for SEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for SEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $48 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

SEE Trading at -9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.10. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw -21.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Whitaker Jerry R., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $43.56 back on Nov 04. After this action, Whitaker Jerry R. now owns 10,521 shares of Sealed Air Corporation, valued at $21,780 using the latest closing price.

Ahmad Zubaid, the Director of Sealed Air Corporation, purchase 1,200 shares at $42.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Ahmad Zubaid is holding 1,200 shares at $50,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.99 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 145.90, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,090.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.60. Total debt to assets is 60.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 955.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.