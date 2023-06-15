SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX)’s stock price has increased by 260.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a 230.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WORX is 2.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WORX is 9.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WORX on June 15, 2023 was 45.29K shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX stock saw an increase of 230.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 165.32% and a quarterly increase of 123.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.13% for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 213.03% for WORX stock, with a simple moving average of 72.33% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at 172.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.23%, as shares surge +189.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +249.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2809. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw 100.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.66 for the present operating margin

+35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -45.75. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.