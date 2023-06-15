Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) has decreased by -1.59 when compared to last closing price of 7.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCLX is 83.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for SCLX on June 15, 2023 was 685.07K shares.

SCLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has seen a 13.22% increase in the past week, with a 12.03% rise in the past month, and a -1.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.27% for SCLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.53% for SCLX’s stock, with a -7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCLX Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX rose by +13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw 86.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 104.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.