Satellogic Inc. (SATL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.33 compared to its previous closing price of 2.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SATL is $5.00, The public float for SATL is 72.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for SATL on June 15, 2023 was 44.62K shares.

SATL’s Market Performance

SATL’s stock has seen a -11.17% decrease for the week, with a -13.88% drop in the past month and a -21.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.33% for Satellogic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.68% for SATL’s stock, with a -46.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SATL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SATL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

SATL Trading at -14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATL fell by -11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Satellogic Inc. saw -40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SATL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1325.33 for the present operating margin

-192.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Satellogic Inc. stands at -609.46. Equity return is now at value 88.30, with -33.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Satellogic Inc. (SATL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.