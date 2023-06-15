Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is 17.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYAAY is 1.45.

The average price recommended by analysts for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) is $141.70, which is $17.6 above the current market price. The public float for RYAAY is 215.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On June 15, 2023, RYAAY’s average trading volume was 364.06K shares.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.19 in comparison to its previous close of 107.18, however, the company has experienced a -2.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/16/21 that Cisco, Electronic Arts, Ryanair: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

RYAAY’s Market Performance

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has experienced a -2.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.06% rise in the past month, and a 19.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for RYAAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.31% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 25.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYAAY Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.62. In addition, Ryanair Holdings plc saw 41.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.