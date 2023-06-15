Rollins Inc. (ROL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 52.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROL is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is $43.20, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for ROL is 242.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On June 15, 2023, ROL’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

ROL stock's latest price update

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 40.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ROL’s Market Performance

ROL’s stock has fallen by -0.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.40% and a quarterly rise of 13.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.38% for Rollins Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.70% for ROL’s stock, with a 7.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $48 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

ROL Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.55. In addition, Rollins Inc. saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Krause Kenneth D., who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $40.78 back on Jun 12. After this action, Krause Kenneth D. now owns 82,764 shares of Rollins Inc., valued at $489,360 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Timothy Curtis, the 10% Owner of Rollins Inc., sale 17,982 shares at $41.42 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Rollins Timothy Curtis is holding 138,964 shares at $744,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.30 for the present operating margin

+48.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins Inc. stands at +13.67. The total capital return value is set at 31.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.47. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rollins Inc. (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.97. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rollins Inc. (ROL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.