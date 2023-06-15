Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.74 compared to its previous closing price of 74.92. However, the company has seen a -1.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RHI is at 1.33.

The average price suggested by analysts for RHI is $69.55, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for RHI is 105.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.84% of that float. The average trading volume for RHI on June 15, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has seen a -1.84% decrease in the past week, with a 5.51% rise in the past month, and a -5.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for RHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.02% for RHI’s stock, with a -6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $82 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

RHI Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.54. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw -3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $80.94 back on Mar 03. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 217,049 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $1,011,812 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half International Inc., sale 3,456 shares at $80.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 10,828 shares at $278,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 56.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.08. Equity return is now at value 39.90, with 20.90 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.