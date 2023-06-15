Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is $154.94, which is $10.5 above the current market price. The public float for RSG is 276.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSG on June 15, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

RSG) stock’s latest price update

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.32 in relation to its previous close of 143.10. However, the company has experienced a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RSG’s Market Performance

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has seen a 1.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.88% decline in the past month and a 8.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for RSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.13% for RSG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $146 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

RSG Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.21. In addition, Republic Services Inc. saw 11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Collins Tomago, who sale 1,545 shares at the price of $130.77 back on Mar 22. After this action, Collins Tomago now owns 10,604 shares of Republic Services Inc., valued at $202,044 using the latest closing price.

Weymouth Katharine, the Director of Republic Services Inc., sale 4,304 shares at $133.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Weymouth Katharine is holding 0 shares at $574,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.85 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services Inc. stands at +11.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services Inc. (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.