ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) by analysts is $645.10, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 93.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of RNW was 830.07K shares.

RNW stock's latest price update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 5.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RNW’s Market Performance

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has experienced a 2.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.38% rise in the past month, and a 18.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for RNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for RNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.40% for the last 200 days.

RNW Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw 6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at -5.61. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.