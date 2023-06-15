Home  »  Companies   »  ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock: What the Anal...

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) by analysts is $645.10, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 93.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.11% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of RNW was 830.07K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 5.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RNW’s Market Performance

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has experienced a 2.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.38% rise in the past month, and a 18.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for RNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for RNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.40% for the last 200 days.

RNW Trading at 6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw 6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at -5.61. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​