Qudian Inc. (QD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) has decreased by -13.54 when compared to last closing price of 1.92.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is above average at 12.60x. The 36-month beta value for QD is also noteworthy at 0.69.

The public float for QD is 159.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of QD on June 15, 2023 was 424.65K shares.

QD’s Market Performance

The stock of Qudian Inc. (QD) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a 36.07% rise in the past month, and a 49.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.60% for QD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.39% for QD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 52.37% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at 25.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares surge +33.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4980. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 74.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc. (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Qudian Inc. (QD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.