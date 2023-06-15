Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSEC is $5.75, which is -$0.48 below the current price. The public float for PSEC is 291.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSEC on June 15, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

PSEC) stock’s latest price update

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.95relation to previous closing price of 6.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC’s stock has fallen by -2.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.96% and a quarterly drop of -7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Prospect Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.00% for PSEC stock, with a simple moving average of -11.46% for the last 200 days.

PSEC Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $6.09 back on May 12. After this action, Barry John F now owns 72,699,542 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $609,000 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Barry John F is holding 72,599,542 shares at $628,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.78 for the present operating margin

+68.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at +83.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.71.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 83.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.43. Total debt to assets is 44.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.