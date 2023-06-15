Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) is $15.86, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for PROF is 17.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PROF on June 15, 2023 was 28.93K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PROF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) has dropped by -9.08 compared to previous close of 14.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PROF’s Market Performance

PROF’s stock has fallen by -12.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.68% and a quarterly rise of 24.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for Profound Medical Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for PROF’s stock, with a 43.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PROF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PROF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

PROF Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROF fell by -12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.30. In addition, Profound Medical Corp. saw 19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PROF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-443.08 for the present operating margin

+45.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Profound Medical Corp. stands at -429.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.60.

Based on Profound Medical Corp. (PROF), the company’s capital structure generated 15.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.66. Total debt to assets is 12.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.