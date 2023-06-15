Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is above average at 32.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is $15.77, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for DOC is 226.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOC on June 15, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

DOC) stock’s latest price update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.21 in relation to its previous close of 14.44. However, the company has experienced a -0.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DOC’s Market Performance

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has seen a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.49% gain in the past month and a -3.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for DOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.37% for DOC’s stock, with a -2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

DOC Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.02. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from BLACK ALBERT JR, who purchase 1,021 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Feb 28. After this action, BLACK ALBERT JR now owns 99,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $15,295 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Tommy G, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 6,575 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Thompson Tommy G is holding 25,635 shares at $98,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.