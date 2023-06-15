PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.11 in relation to its previous close of 14.72. However, the company has experienced a -11.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is 1151.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PETS is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) is $17.50, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for PETS is 20.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.47% of that float. On June 15, 2023, PETS’s average trading volume was 441.07K shares.

PETS’s Market Performance

PETS’s stock has seen a -11.69% decrease for the week, with a -8.78% drop in the past month and a -21.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for PetMed Express Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.54% for PETS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

PETS Trading at -9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS fell by -11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.05. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw -21.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

+26.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetMed Express Inc. stands at +0.09. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.