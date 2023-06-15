Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is above average at 26.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is $121.21, which is $9.68 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAYX on June 15, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has plunged by -1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 113.51, but the company has seen a -0.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX’s stock has fallen by -0.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.12% and a quarterly rise of 4.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Paychex Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for PAYX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.64. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from VELLI JOSEPH M, who sale 4,336 shares at the price of $109.12 back on May 23. After this action, VELLI JOSEPH M now owns 69,090 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $473,144 using the latest closing price.

Saunders-McClendon Karen E., the VP, Chief Human Resources Offi of Paychex Inc., sale 215 shares at $107.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Saunders-McClendon Karen E. is holding 3,929 shares at $23,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.90 for the present operating margin

+70.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +30.20. The total capital return value is set at 46.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.73. Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 29.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.71. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.