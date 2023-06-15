Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 368.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/21 that Aerospace Deal Points to a Brighter Future for Sector

Is It Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is above average at 31.81x. The 36-month beta value for PH is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PH is $393.65, which is $15.6 above than the current price. The public float for PH is 127.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of PH on June 15, 2023 was 924.55K shares.

PH’s Market Performance

PH stock saw an increase of 2.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.16% and a quarterly increase of 17.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.67% for PH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $311 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

PH Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PH rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $340.52. In addition, Parker-Hannifin Corporation saw 26.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PH starting from Bowman William R, who sale 2,403 shares at the price of $357.65 back on Jun 12. After this action, Bowman William R now owns 11,152 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, valued at $859,433 using the latest closing price.

Gentile Thomas C, the VP-Global Supply Chain of Parker-Hannifin Corporation, sale 1,759 shares at $352.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Gentile Thomas C is holding 5,465 shares at $620,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.75 for the present operating margin

+27.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parker-Hannifin Corporation stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), the company’s capital structure generated 131.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 44.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.