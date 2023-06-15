Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s (PCRX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has gone up by 3.20% for the week, with a -8.78% drop in the past month and a -1.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for PCRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.84% for PCRX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PCRX is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PCRX is $63.00, which is $24.26 above the current market price. The public float for PCRX is 45.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.77% of that float. The average trading volume for PCRX on June 15, 2023 was 528.58K shares.

PCRX) stock’s latest price update

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.82 in relation to its previous close of 36.96. However, the company has experienced a 3.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Flexion and Adamas Surge. The Small-Cap Pharma Firms Are Being Acquired.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

PCRX Trading at -7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.94. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc. saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from Kronenfeld Mark A., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $37.04 back on Jun 08. After this action, Kronenfeld Mark A. now owns 17,897 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc., valued at $555,600 using the latest closing price.

STACK DAVID M, the CEO and Chairman of Pacira BioSciences Inc., sale 5,326 shares at $37.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that STACK DAVID M is holding 153,781 shares at $201,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc. stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 45.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.