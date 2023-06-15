P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has gone down by -18.00% for the week, with a 35.31% rise in the past month and a 393.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.13% for PIII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.20% for PIII’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is $6.50, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for PIII is 79.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIII on June 15, 2023 was 451.09K shares.

PIII) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) has dropped by -3.07 compared to previous close of 4.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PIII Trading at 61.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares surge +27.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +296.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII fell by -18.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw 122.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who purchase 21,850 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I now owns 48,877,292 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc., valued at $87,315 using the latest closing price.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, the 10% Owner of P3 Health Partners Inc., purchase 73,969 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I is holding 48,855,442 shares at $294,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.44 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for P3 Health Partners Inc. stands at -25.74. Equity return is now at value -566.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.