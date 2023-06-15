Ouster Inc. (OUST) Stock Sees a-8.87 Decrease

The stock of Ouster Inc. (OUST) has seen a -10.99% decrease in the past week, with a -0.69% drop in the past month, and a -35.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.62% for OUST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.46% for OUST’s stock, with a -41.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

The public float for OUST is 35.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on June 15, 2023 was 955.53K shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST)’s stock price has dropped by -8.87 in relation to previous closing price of 6.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.70 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

OUST Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -33.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Dickerman Nathan, who sale 3,880 shares at the price of $5.66 back on Jun 12. After this action, Dickerman Nathan now owns 113,087 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $21,966 using the latest closing price.

SPENCER DARIEN, the Chief Operating Officer of Ouster Inc., sale 3,696 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that SPENCER DARIEN is holding 266,067 shares at $20,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -88.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.