Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s (ORGO) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ORGO stock has gone down by -0.97%, with a monthly gain of 34.54% and a quarterly surge of 93.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.11% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.42% for ORGO’s stock, with a 45.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Right Now?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ORGO is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ORGO is $7.50, which is $5.91 above the current market price. The public float for ORGO is 64.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.16% of that float. The average trading volume for ORGO on June 15, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

ORGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) has plunged by -4.88 when compared to previous closing price of 4.30, but the company has seen a -0.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

ORGO Trading at 43.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +28.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw 52.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from ERANI ALBERT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Apr 12. After this action, ERANI ALBERT now owns 59,223,027 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $51,772 using the latest closing price.

ERANI ALBERT, the 10% Owner of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that ERANI ALBERT is holding 59,223,027 shares at $51,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+74.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at +3.44. The total capital return value is set at 7.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 27.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.