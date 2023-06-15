Office Properties Income Trust’s (OPI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has seen a -4.74% decrease in the past week, with a 29.80% gain in the past month, and a -40.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for OPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.51% for OPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is 55.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OPI is 1.19.

The average price recommended by analysts for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is $10.50, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for OPI is 47.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% of that float. On June 15, 2023, OPI’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

OPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has decreased by -0.76 when compared to last closing price of 7.90.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +31.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -41.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+41.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Office Properties Income Trust stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), the company’s capital structure generated 176.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.83. Total debt to assets is 61.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.