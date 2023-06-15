Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) is $40.25, which is $6.8 above the current market price. The public float for NUS is 48.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUS on June 15, 2023 was 374.41K shares.

NUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) has plunged by -0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 33.48, but the company has seen a -5.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/06/22 that Nu Skin Faces New Troubles in China

NUS’s Market Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has seen a -5.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.61% decline in the past month and a -13.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for NUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.03% for NUS stock, with a simple moving average of -14.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

NUS Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.70. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. saw -20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from LIPMAN ANDREW D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $34.28 back on May 25. After this action, LIPMAN ANDREW D now owns 58,393 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., valued at $68,560 using the latest closing price.

WOODBURY EDWINA D, the Director of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., sale 1,255 shares at $37.87 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that WOODBURY EDWINA D is holding 15,469 shares at $47,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+68.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS), the company’s capital structure generated 58.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.71. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.