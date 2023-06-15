Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is above average at 17.04x. The 36-month beta value for NSC is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NSC is $237.92, which is $15.48 above than the current price. The public float for NSC is 227.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of NSC on June 15, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

The stock price of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has surged by 1.44 when compared to previous closing price of 218.26, but the company has seen a 1.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/08/23 that Norfolk Southern Annual Meeting a Test of Investor Response to East Palestine Crisis

NSC’s Market Performance

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has seen a 1.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.98% gain in the past month and a 7.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for NSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for NSC’s stock, with a -2.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $250 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

NSC Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.77. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $209.55 back on Jun 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 30,654 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $419,100 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Alan H., the President & CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $224.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Shaw Alan H. is holding 32,776 shares at $448,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.14 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +25.64. The total capital return value is set at 16.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 41.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.