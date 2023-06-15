Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is 17.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NMR is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is $3.84, which is -$0.17 below the current market price. The public float for NMR is 2.81B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On June 15, 2023, NMR’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NMR) stock’s latest price update

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has soared by 3.28 in relation to previous closing price of 3.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMR’s Market Performance

NMR’s stock has risen by 5.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.61% and a quarterly rise of 6.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Nomura Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.10% for NMR’s stock, with a 7.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMR Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw 4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of Nomura Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 327,499 shares at $39,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.01 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +3.73. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.