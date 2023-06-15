NNN REIT Inc (NNN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NNN is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NNN is $48.23, which is $6.17 above the current price. The public float for NNN is 177.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNN on June 15, 2023 was 974.84K shares.

The stock price of NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 42.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a -2.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.56% decline in the past month and a -1.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for NNN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for NNN’s stock, with a -3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $42 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.82. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from HABICHT KEVIN B, who sale 10,520 shares at the price of $48.06 back on Aug 12. After this action, HABICHT KEVIN B now owns 203,717 shares of NNN REIT Inc, valued at $505,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26.

Based on NNN REIT Inc (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.