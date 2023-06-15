NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has gone up by 7.48% for the week, with a 44.70% rise in the past month and a 39.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.02% for NGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.53% for NGL’s stock, with a 96.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NGL is 1.62.

The average price recommended by analysts for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is $4.00, which is -$0.59 below the current market price. The public float for NGL is 122.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On June 15, 2023, NGL’s average trading volume was 649.34K shares.

NGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) has increased by 5.00 when compared to last closing price of 3.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NGL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on February 18th of the previous year 2021.

NGL Trading at 32.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.86% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +42.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGL rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, NGL Energy Partners LP saw 238.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGL starting from Cooper Bradley P, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Feb 14. After this action, Cooper Bradley P now owns 200,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP, valued at $139,315 using the latest closing price.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the Chief Executive Officer of NGL Energy Partners LP, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL is holding 2,938,615 shares at $53,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGL

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.