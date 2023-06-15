New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has soared by 2.69 in relation to previous closing price of 40.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is $55.71, which is $11.46 above the current market price. The public float for EDU is 166.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on June 15, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stock saw an increase of -1.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.94% and a quarterly increase of 12.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.05% for EDU’s stock, with a 20.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDU Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.67. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.61 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.05. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.