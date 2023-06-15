Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Stock Faces 1.95% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, NBIX stock has gone up by 1.09%, with a monthly decline of -4.00% and a quarterly surge of 0.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.10% for NBIX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 154.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NBIX is $123.96, which is $29.7 above the current market price. The public float for NBIX is 94.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume for NBIX on June 15, 2023 was 693.16K shares.

NBIX) stock’s latest price update

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 95.68. However, the company has seen a 1.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $145 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

NBIX Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.19. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -21.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Cooke Julie, who sale 11,397 shares at the price of $103.89 back on May 01. After this action, Cooke Julie now owns 16,169 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,184,049 using the latest closing price.

RASTETTER WILLIAM H, the Director of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 4,300 shares at $101.43 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that RASTETTER WILLIAM H is holding 42,785 shares at $436,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.84 for the present operating margin

+97.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.