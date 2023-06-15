National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCMI is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is $0.50, The public float for NCMI is 73.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.03% of that float. On June 15, 2023, NCMI’s average trading volume was 14.04M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NCMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) has decreased by -2.80 when compared to last closing price of 0.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/23 that National CineMedia Files for Bankruptcy as Latest Casualty of Cinema Slump

NCMI’s Market Performance

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a -1.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.11% rise in the past month, and a 100.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.53% for NCMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.56% for NCMI stock, with a simple moving average of -17.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.25 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

NCMI Trading at 14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +25.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3198. In addition, National CineMedia Inc. saw 54.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Lesinski Thomas F., who sale 24,329 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Feb 28. After this action, Lesinski Thomas F. now owns 331,113 shares of National CineMedia Inc., valued at $5,382 using the latest closing price.

Felenstein Scott D, the President – Sales & Marketing of National CineMedia Inc., sale 7,911 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Felenstein Scott D is holding 220,315 shares at $1,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+40.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for National CineMedia Inc. stands at -11.52. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.