Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has seen a -0.91% decrease in the past week, with a -4.65% drop in the past month, and a 7.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for MSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for MSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Right Now?

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MSI is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MSI is $315.40, which is $24.52 above the current market price. The public float for MSI is 166.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for MSI on June 15, 2023 was 774.81K shares.

MSI) stock’s latest price update

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 279.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $305 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

MSI Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $284.35. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc. saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from WINKLER JASON J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $298.01 back on May 19. After this action, WINKLER JASON J now owns 6,963 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc., valued at $596,020 using the latest closing price.

DUNNING KAREN E, the SVP, Human Resources of Motorola Solutions Inc., sale 3,024 shares at $294.84 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that DUNNING KAREN E is holding 1,233 shares at $891,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc. stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.