Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is above average at 74.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is $17.50, which is $6.26 above the current market price. The public float for MITK is 43.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MITK on June 15, 2023 was 274.64K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MITK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) has increased by 7.96 when compared to last closing price of 10.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MITK’s Market Performance

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has seen a 5.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.17% gain in the past month and a 19.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for MITK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.36% for MITK’s stock, with a 11.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

MITK Trading at 15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +16.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc. saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS, who sale 26,693 shares at the price of $10.71 back on Nov 28. After this action, CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS now owns 278,287 shares of Mitek Systems Inc., valued at $285,882 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Michael E, the General Manager of Mitek Systems Inc., sale 3,019 shares at $10.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Diamond Michael E is holding 197,033 shares at $32,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.39 for the present operating margin

+86.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.47. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), the company’s capital structure generated 67.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.31. Total debt to assets is 31.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.