Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) by analysts is $16.79, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for MLCO is 147.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.71% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of MLCO was 3.05M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MLCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) has increased by 1.74 when compared to last closing price of 12.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO’s stock has risen by 1.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.21% and a quarterly rise of 6.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.96% for MLCO’s stock, with a 18.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

MLCO Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.89 for the present operating margin

-15.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stands at -68.93. The total capital return value is set at -8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.65. Equity return is now at value 115.40, with -9.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.