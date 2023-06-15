MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTZ is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is $119.64, which is $11.85 above the current market price. The public float for MTZ is 59.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On June 15, 2023, MTZ’s average trading volume was 635.34K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MTZ) stock’s latest price update

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ)’s stock price has decreased by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 110.14. However, the company has seen a -1.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has seen a -1.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.07% gain in the past month and a 23.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for MTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.35% for MTZ’s stock, with a 21.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $113 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

MTZ Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.93. In addition, MasTec Inc. saw 26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.11 for the present operating margin

+7.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasTec Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.63. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on MasTec Inc. (MTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 128.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MasTec Inc. (MTZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.