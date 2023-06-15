Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has increased by 0.03 when compared to last closing price of 181.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that Hilton, Marriott Square Off in Extended-Stay Battle

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is $188.55, which is $7.12 above the current market price. The public float for MAR is 256.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on June 15, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

MAR stock saw an increase of 2.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.40% and a quarterly increase of 14.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Marriott International Inc. (MAR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.47% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of 11.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $204 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.72. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 21.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Roe Peggy Fang, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $181.13 back on Jun 13. After this action, Roe Peggy Fang now owns 17,885 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $271,688 using the latest closing price.

Roe Peggy Fang, the EVP & Chf. Customer Officer of Marriott International Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $179.10 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Roe Peggy Fang is holding 19,685 shares at $268,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 309.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.