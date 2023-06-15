Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Make Informed Decisions with Black Knight Inc. (BK...

Make Informed Decisions with Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Stock Updates

In the past week, BKI stock has gone up by 1.35%, with a monthly gain of 6.22% and a quarterly surge of 2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Black Knight Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for BKI’s stock, with a -4.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is above average at 38.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.48.

The public float for BKI is 150.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BKI on June 15, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

BKI) stock’s latest price update

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI)’s stock price has increased by 0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 56.83. However, the company has seen a 1.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

BKI Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.21. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -7.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

