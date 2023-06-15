Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has gone down by -8.40% for the week, with a -19.40% drop in the past month and a -63.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.46% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for LGHL’s stock, with a -86.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LGHL is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 48.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume for LGHL on June 15, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.15 in comparison to its previous close of 0.10, however, the company has experienced a -8.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGHL Trading at -35.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1074. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -85.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Equity return is now at value -83.10, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.