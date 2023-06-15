LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LFST stock has gone up by 10.38%, with a monthly gain of 12.31% and a quarterly surge of 48.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for LifeStance Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.11% for LFST stock, with a simple moving average of 39.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

The public float for LFST is 317.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LFST on June 15, 2023 was 635.79K shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) has increased by 1.25 when compared to last closing price of 9.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

LFST Trading at 14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +13.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw 88.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Gouk Warren, who sale 47,142 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Jun 13. After this action, Gouk Warren now owns 5,971,966 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $410,607 using the latest closing price.

Gouk Warren, the Chief Administrative Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 2,858 shares at $8.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Gouk Warren is holding 6,019,108 shares at $24,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.