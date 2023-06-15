Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 75.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is 11.26x, which is above its average ratio.

The average price recommended by analysts for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is $130.43, which is $46.3 above the current market price. The public float for LBRDK is 116.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On June 15, 2023, LBRDK’s average trading volume was 787.12K shares.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has seen a -1.67% decrease in the past week, with a -4.01% drop in the past month, and a -4.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for LBRDK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for LBRDK’s stock, with a -9.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.67. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corporation saw -1.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 6,419 shares at the price of $77.59 back on May 11. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 12,274 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation, valued at $498,064 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Liberty Broadband Corporation, sale 3,210 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 11,368 shares at $304,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corporation stands at +128.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85.

Based on Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), the company’s capital structure generated 46.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.52. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.