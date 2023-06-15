Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAUR is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAUR is $15.67, which is $4.01 above the current price. The public float for LAUR is 139.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAUR on June 15, 2023 was 767.03K shares.

LAUR) stock’s latest price update

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 11.92. However, the company has seen a -7.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LAUR’s Market Performance

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has experienced a -7.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.75% drop in the past month, and a 0.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for LAUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.87% for LAUR’s stock, with a 6.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

LAUR Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.24. In addition, Laureate Education Inc. saw 21.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Cardoso Marcelo, who sale 25,300 shares at the price of $11.95 back on May 11. After this action, Cardoso Marcelo now owns 139,306 shares of Laureate Education Inc., valued at $302,335 using the latest closing price.

Knauer Gerard M., the VP, ACCTG, GLOBAL CONTROLLER of Laureate Education Inc., sale 4,130 shares at $11.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Knauer Gerard M. is holding 12,985 shares at $48,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.