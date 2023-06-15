KT Corporation (KT): A Technical Analysis

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KT Corporation (KT) is $16.15, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 483.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KT on June 15, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

KT) stock’s latest price update

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 12.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KT’s Market Performance

KT Corporation (KT) has seen a 2.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.69% gain in the past month and a 5.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for KT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.47% for KT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.04% for the last 200 days.

KT Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.80. In addition, KT Corporation saw -10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.65. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.30. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KT Corporation (KT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.